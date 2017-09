Runs from May long weekend to Thanksgiving weekend. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 20 to October 7 at Station on the Green, 10 Caroline St. E. A warm welcome awaits you! Experience our growing market. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea while chatting with local farmers, shopping for fresh produce, meeting local artisans, buying fresh baking and hot food giving you plenty of reasons to visit us every week. Around the corner, explore Mill Street shopping, a Creemore Springs Brewery tour, art gallery, independent bookstore, restaurants, cafés and great stores.